    Kernex Micro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 24.03% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kernex Microsystems (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 24.03% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.30 crore in December 2022 down 142.68% from Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.98 crore in December 2022 down 252.21% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.

    Kernex Micro shares closed at 284.75 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.40% returns over the last 6 months and 164.88% over the last 12 months.

    Kernex Microsystems (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.260.410.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.260.410.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.200.440.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.04-0.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.981.791.45
    Depreciation0.350.360.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.511.800.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.78-3.94-2.60
    Other Income0.450.351.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.33-3.58-1.58
    Interest0.780.450.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.12-4.04-2.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.12-4.04-2.07
    Tax0.180.090.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.30-4.12-2.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.30-4.12-2.18
    Equity Share Capital13.8013.8012.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.84-2.99-1.75
    Diluted EPS-3.84-2.99-1.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.84-2.99-1.75
    Diluted EPS-3.84-2.99-1.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Kernex Micro #Kernex Microsystems (India) #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 02:11 pm