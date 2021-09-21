KCP Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 548.05 crore, up 58.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 548.05 crore in June 2021 up 58.32% from Rs. 346.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.43 crore in June 2021 up 260.67% from Rs. 24.80 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.09 crore in June 2021 up 59.24% from Rs. 83.58 crore in June 2020.

KCP EPS has increased to Rs. 5.65 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.92 in June 2020.

KCP shares closed at 142.05 on September 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 61.70% returns over the last 6 months and 142.41% over the last 12 months.