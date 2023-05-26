English
    Kama Holdings Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,735.06 crore, up 4.81% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 08:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kama Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,735.06 crore in March 2023 up 4.81% from Rs. 3,563.65 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 287.28 crore in March 2023 down 5.49% from Rs. 303.98 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 958.50 crore in March 2023 up 0.43% from Rs. 954.38 crore in March 2022.

    Kama Holdings EPS has decreased to Rs. 445.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 471.10 in March 2022.

    Kama Holdings shares closed at 12,348.70 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.47% returns over the last 6 months and 16.50% over the last 12 months.

    Kama Holdings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,735.063,503.233,563.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,735.063,503.233,563.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,779.821,652.761,635.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.70132.8186.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks101.91-91.19-58.90
    Power & Fuel344.01344.26339.77
    Employees Cost221.31217.19220.00
    Depreciation154.07150.13131.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses356.10390.54388.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax771.14706.72821.05
    Other Income33.302.922.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax804.43709.64823.31
    Interest65.5261.6135.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax738.91648.03787.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax738.91648.03787.69
    Tax173.12123.55185.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities565.79524.48602.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period565.79524.48602.65
    Minority Interest-278.51-252.98-298.67
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates287.28271.50303.98
    Equity Share Capital6.426.456.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS445.45420.76471.10
    Diluted EPS445.45420.76471.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS445.45420.76471.10
    Diluted EPS445.45420.76471.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 08:12 pm