    Kakatiya Cement Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.34 crore, up 18.44% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kakatiya Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.34 crore in June 2023 up 18.44% from Rs. 34.06 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2023 down 830.7% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 101.99% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2022.

    Kakatiya Cement shares closed at 204.55 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.45% returns over the last 6 months and -5.80% over the last 12 months.

    Kakatiya Cements
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.3445.8434.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.3445.8434.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.1910.013.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.1712.416.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.555.034.74
    Depreciation0.590.560.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.1527.8220.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.31-9.99-1.70
    Other Income2.6913.172.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.623.180.95
    Interest1.123.890.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.74-0.710.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.74-0.710.44
    Tax-0.01-1.050.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.730.340.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.730.340.24
    Equity Share Capital7.777.777.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.220.440.30
    Diluted EPS-2.220.440.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.220.440.30
    Diluted EPS-2.220.440.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:44 am

