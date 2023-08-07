Kakatiya Cement Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.34 crore, up 18.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.34 crore in June 2023 up 18.44% from Rs. 34.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2023 down 830.7% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 101.99% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2022.

Kakatiya Cement shares closed at 204.55 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.45% returns over the last 6 months and -5.80% over the last 12 months.