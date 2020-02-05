Kabra Extrusion Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 66.34 crore, up 19.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.34 crore in December 2019 up 19.35% from Rs. 55.58 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.83 crore in December 2019 up 328.96% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.41 crore in December 2019 up 104.13% from Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2018.

Kabra Extrusion EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2018.

Kabra Extrusion shares closed at 74.10 on February 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 18.56% returns over the last 6 months and 7.16% over the last 12 months.