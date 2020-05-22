App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 07:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

JSW Steel Q4 consolidated profit shrinks 87% to Rs 188 crore

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,495 crore in the year-ago quarter, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel on May 22 reported a sharp 87.42 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 188 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020, mainly on account of lower income.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,495 crore in the year-ago quarter, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated total income during January-March period was at Rs 18,009 crore, down from Rs 22,421 crore in same quarter a year ago.

Close

Total expenses were also down at Rs 17,056 crore from Rs 20,058 crore during the quarter ended March 2019.

related news

JSW Steel is a part of diversified JSW Group, which has presence in steel, energy, infrastructure, cement and JSW Ventures.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 22, 2020 07:32 pm

tags #Business #JSW Steel #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

IMF to give Ukraine $5 billion to cope with coronavirus fallout

IMF to give Ukraine $5 billion to cope with coronavirus fallout

Donald Trump lashes out at scientists whose findings contradict him

Donald Trump lashes out at scientists whose findings contradict him

Hello, This is... | COVID-19 impact on BFSI sector

Hello, This is... | COVID-19 impact on BFSI sector

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.