JSW Steel Q2 PAT seen up 113.2% YoY to Rs. 1,782.3 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Hindustan Zinc to report net profit at Rs. 1,782.3 crore up 113.2% year-on-year (down 23.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 21 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 20,346.6 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 41 percent Y-o-Y (down 16.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,280.7 crore.

