JSW Steel is a play on volume growth

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Results above expectations Large growth capex likely to be completed by FY24 Correction in coking coal prices to benefit September ’23 quarter Cautious on the ferrous space The Q4FY23 results of JSW Steel (JSW, CMP: Rs 694; Market capitalisation: Rs 167719 crore) were above Street expectations with domestic and international subsidiaries of the company performing better on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. March-quarter performance Standalone: Capacity utilisation, including Dolvi phase 2, stood at 97 percent compared with 93 percent in the December ’22 quarter. Volumes were...