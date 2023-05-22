English
    JSW Steel is a play on volume growth

    More than 6 million tonnes of incremental capacity is likely to be commissioned in the next one year

    Nandish Shah
    May 22, 2023 / 08:53 AM IST
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Results above expectations Large growth capex likely to be completed by FY24 Correction in coking coal prices to benefit September ’23 quarter Cautious on the ferrous space The Q4FY23 results of JSW Steel (JSW, CMP: Rs 694; Market capitalisation: Rs 167719 crore) were above Street expectations with domestic and international subsidiaries of the company performing better on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. March-quarter performance Standalone: Capacity utilisation, including Dolvi phase 2, stood at 97 percent compared with 93 percent in the December ’22 quarter. Volumes were...

