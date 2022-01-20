JSW Energy: Recent huge outperformance could limit stock returns in the near term

(Representative image)

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

JSW Energy has been a big beneficiary of an acquisition-led strategy, conserving cash and building capabilities and capacities even during crisis periods. Today, when the tide is turning in its favour, many of its decisions are yielding good results, aiding growth and profitability, and producing a very strong balance sheet, capable of deploying growth capital for the future. (image) Q3FY22 result analysis JSW Energy has about 4,600 MW of operational power-generation capacity. During the quarter that ended in December 2021, the company...