    Johnson Control Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 567.18 crore, down 43.86% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 567.18 crore in June 2023 down 43.86% from Rs. 1,010.32 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.02 crore in June 2023 down 1982.23% from Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 33.11 crore in June 2023 down 288.88% from Rs. 17.53 crore in June 2022.

    Johnson Control shares closed at 1,049.45 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.93% returns over the last 6 months and -33.38% over the last 12 months.

    Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations567.18547.621,010.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations567.18547.621,010.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials136.86526.04422.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods37.6838.63144.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks246.15-189.56220.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost45.3647.5347.34
    Depreciation16.4018.5818.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses137.11101.62162.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-52.384.78-4.54
    Other Income2.872.323.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-49.517.10-0.66
    Interest4.592.541.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-54.104.56-2.58
    Exceptional Items---2.40--
    P/L Before Tax-54.102.16-2.58
    Tax-13.083.22-0.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-41.02-1.06-1.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-41.02-1.06-1.97
    Equity Share Capital27.1927.1927.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-15.10-0.40-0.70
    Diluted EPS-15.10-0.40-0.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-15.10-0.40-0.70
    Diluted EPS-15.10-0.40-0.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Consumer Goods - White Goods #Earnings First-Cut #Johnson Control #Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India #Results
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:22 am

