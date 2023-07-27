Johnson Control Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 567.18 crore, down 43.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 567.18 crore in June 2023 down 43.86% from Rs. 1,010.32 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.02 crore in June 2023 down 1982.23% from Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 33.11 crore in June 2023 down 288.88% from Rs. 17.53 crore in June 2022.

Johnson Control shares closed at 1,049.45 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.93% returns over the last 6 months and -33.38% over the last 12 months.