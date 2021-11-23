Jocil Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 197.48 crore, up 27.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 197.48 crore in September 2021 up 27.58% from Rs. 154.79 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in September 2021 down 41.11% from Rs. 4.12 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.98 crore in September 2021 down 34.65% from Rs. 7.62 crore in September 2020.

Jocil EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.73 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.64 in September 2020.

Jocil shares closed at 196.70 on November 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given -2.31% returns over the last 6 months and 20.49% over the last 12 months.