JMJ Fintech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore, up 391.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JMJ Fintech are:Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore in March 2023 up 391.36% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 354.29% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2023 up 280.95% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.
JMJ Fintech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2022.
|JMJ Fintech shares closed at 16.26 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.35% returns over the last 6 months and 22.07% over the last 12 months.
|JMJ Fintech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.77
|2.75
|0.16
|Other Operating Income
|0.01
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.78
|2.75
|0.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.66
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.14
|1.66
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.14
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.02
|--
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|0.17
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.01
|-0.04
|-0.01
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.14
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.36
|0.19
|-0.21
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.36
|0.19
|-0.21
|Interest
|0.05
|0.02
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.32
|0.17
|-0.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.32
|0.17
|-0.21
|Tax
|0.15
|0.03
|-0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.16
|0.14
|-0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.16
|0.14
|-0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|12.40
|12.40
|12.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.13
|0.11
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|0.13
|0.11
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.13
|0.11
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|0.13
|0.11
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited