JMJ Fintech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore, up 391.36% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.77 2.75 0.16 Other Operating Income 0.01 -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.78 2.75 0.16 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.66 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.14 1.66 -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.16 0.14 0.13 Depreciation 0.02 -- 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 0.17 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 0.01 -0.04 -0.01 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.08 0.14 0.09 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.36 0.19 -0.21 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.36 0.19 -0.21 Interest 0.05 0.02 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.32 0.17 -0.21 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.32 0.17 -0.21 Tax 0.15 0.03 -0.15 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.16 0.14 -0.06 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.16 0.14 -0.06 Equity Share Capital 12.40 12.40 12.40 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.13 0.11 -0.05 Diluted EPS 0.13 0.11 -0.05 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.13 0.11 -0.05 Diluted EPS 0.13 0.11 -0.05 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited