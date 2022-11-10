JMC Projects Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,841.08 crore, up 35.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,841.08 crore in September 2022 up 35.14% from Rs. 1,362.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.51 crore in September 2022 up 3242.57% from Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.52 crore in September 2022 up 144.51% from Rs. 77.10 crore in September 2021.

JMC Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2021.

JMC Projects shares closed at 118.00 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 51.28% returns over the last 6 months and 11.90% over the last 12 months.