    JMC Projects Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,841.08 crore, up 35.14% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JMC Projects (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,841.08 crore in September 2022 up 35.14% from Rs. 1,362.31 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.51 crore in September 2022 up 3242.57% from Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.52 crore in September 2022 up 144.51% from Rs. 77.10 crore in September 2021.

    JMC Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2021.

    JMC Projects shares closed at 118.00 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 51.28% returns over the last 6 months and 11.90% over the last 12 months.

    JMC Projects (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,841.081,671.641,362.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,841.081,671.641,362.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials902.88815.16685.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost127.33117.59102.16
    Depreciation55.2952.7951.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses629.25581.60503.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax126.33104.5019.60
    Other Income6.907.296.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax133.23111.7925.79
    Interest69.8362.4560.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax63.4049.34-34.88
    Exceptional Items-----15.43
    P/L Before Tax63.4049.34-50.31
    Tax16.8918.01-58.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.5131.338.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.5131.338.25
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----9.73
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates46.5131.33-1.48
    Equity Share Capital33.5833.5833.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.771.87-0.09
    Diluted EPS2.771.87-0.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.771.87-0.09
    Diluted EPS2.771.87-0.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 10, 2022 10:34 am