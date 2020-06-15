App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 11:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

JK Tyre reports net loss of Rs 53 crore in Q4

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 1,794.76 crore for the fourth quarter as against Rs 2,703.71 crore in the same period of 2018-19, JK Tyre and Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Representative image
JK Tyre and Industries on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 52.78 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 33.66 crore for January-March period of 2018-19.

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 1,794.76 crore for the fourth quarter as against Rs 2,703.71 crore in the same period of 2018-19, JK Tyre and Industries said in a regulatory filing.

For 2019-20 fiscal, the company reported a net profit of Rs 141.31 crore as compared with Rs 170.57 crore in 2018-19, it added.

Revenue from operations in FY20 declined to Rs 8,724.9 crore as compared with Rs 10,367.76 crore in 2018-19.

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 11:17 pm

tags #Business #JK Tyre and Industries #Results

