JK Tyre Q1 PAT seen up 92.5% QoQ to Rs. 100.1 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects JK Tyre to report net profit at Rs. 100.1 crore up 92.5% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 19.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 8.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,163.7 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 28 percent Q-o-Q to Rs. 311 crore.

