JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,718.08 crore, up 2.06% Y-o-Y

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 3,718.08 crore in June 2023 up 2.06% from Rs. 3,643.03 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 153.87 crore in June 2023 up 313.63% from Rs. 37.20 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 465.45 crore in June 2023 up 59.71% from Rs. 291.43 crore in June 2022.
    JK Tyre & Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.51 in June 2022.JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 283.20 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 76.83% returns over the last 6 months and 115.03% over the last 12 months.
    JK Tyre and Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,718.083,632.473,643.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,718.083,632.473,643.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,171.892,128.282,616.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods40.04138.5293.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks121.29115.75-145.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost335.93327.62288.28
    Depreciation105.81105.62100.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses591.81546.10504.83
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax351.31270.58184.20
    Other Income8.3312.456.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax359.64283.03190.75
    Interest122.24125.3999.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax237.40157.6491.61
    Exceptional Items4.3510.21-34.50
    P/L Before Tax241.75167.8557.11
    Tax82.4155.3323.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities159.34112.5233.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period159.34112.5233.87
    Minority Interest-4.72-4.142.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.75--1.26
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates153.87108.3837.20
    Equity Share Capital49.2549.2549.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.934.371.51
    Diluted EPS5.914.371.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.934.371.51
    Diluted EPS5.914.371.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #JK Tyre & Ind #JK Tyre and Industries #Results #tyres
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:44 am

