JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,718.08 crore, up 2.06% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,718.08 3,632.47 3,643.03 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3,718.08 3,632.47 3,643.03 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,171.89 2,128.28 2,616.58 Purchase of Traded Goods 40.04 138.52 93.98 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 121.29 115.75 -145.52 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 335.93 327.62 288.28 Depreciation 105.81 105.62 100.68 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 591.81 546.10 504.83 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 351.31 270.58 184.20 Other Income 8.33 12.45 6.55 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 359.64 283.03 190.75 Interest 122.24 125.39 99.14 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 237.40 157.64 91.61 Exceptional Items 4.35 10.21 -34.50 P/L Before Tax 241.75 167.85 57.11 Tax 82.41 55.33 23.24 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 159.34 112.52 33.87 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 159.34 112.52 33.87 Minority Interest -4.72 -4.14 2.07 Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.75 -- 1.26 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 153.87 108.38 37.20 Equity Share Capital 49.25 49.25 49.25 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.93 4.37 1.51 Diluted EPS 5.91 4.37 1.51 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.93 4.37 1.51 Diluted EPS 5.91 4.37 1.51 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited