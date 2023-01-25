English
    Jindal Saw Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,157.94 crore, up 48.6% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Saw are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,157.94 crore in December 2022 up 48.6% from Rs. 3,471.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 143.23 crore in December 2022 up 1033.15% from Rs. 12.64 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 539.42 crore in December 2022 up 122.56% from Rs. 242.37 crore in December 2021.

    Jindal Saw
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,157.944,043.543,471.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,157.944,043.543,471.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,317.262,543.762,312.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods-0.010.614.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.83-32.82-88.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost296.52279.23267.93
    Depreciation118.10117.27122.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,057.82921.41770.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax377.08214.0882.41
    Other Income44.2423.3437.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax421.32237.42120.17
    Interest168.84147.94107.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax252.4889.4812.25
    Exceptional Items---25.04--
    P/L Before Tax252.4864.4412.25
    Tax109.1843.4111.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities143.3021.030.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period143.3021.030.68
    Minority Interest--38.4211.96
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.07-0.03--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates143.2359.4212.64
    Equity Share Capital63.9563.9563.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.751.870.40
    Diluted EPS6.751.870.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.751.870.40
    Diluted EPS6.751.870.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
