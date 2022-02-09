Jetking Info Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.03 crore, up 59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.03 crore in December 2021 up 59% from Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021 down 50.13% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021 down 20% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2020.

Jetking Info EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.74 in December 2020.

Jetking Info shares closed at 52.20 on February 08, 2022 (BSE)