    Jetking Info Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.68 crore, up 21.74% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jetking Infotrain are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.68 crore in December 2022 up 21.74% from Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2022 down 1069.54% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2022 down 227.63% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

    Jetking Infotrain
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.685.163.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.685.163.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.000.010.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.040.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.872.711.67
    Depreciation0.550.470.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.242.251.99
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.97-0.31-0.35
    Other Income0.450.620.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.520.310.25
    Interest0.050.030.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.570.270.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.570.270.16
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.570.270.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.570.270.16
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.570.270.16
    Equity Share Capital5.915.915.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.660.470.27
    Diluted EPS-2.660.470.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.660.470.27
    Diluted EPS-2.660.470.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited