Jetking Info Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.68 crore, up 21.74% Y-o-Y
February 13, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jetking Infotrain are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.68 crore in December 2022 up 21.74% from Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2022 down 1069.54% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2022 down 227.63% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.
Jetking Info shares closed at 38.60 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.75% returns over the last 6 months and -17.08% over the last 12 months.
|Jetking Infotrain
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.68
|5.16
|3.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.68
|5.16
|3.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.04
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.87
|2.71
|1.67
|Depreciation
|0.55
|0.47
|0.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.24
|2.25
|1.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.97
|-0.31
|-0.35
|Other Income
|0.45
|0.62
|0.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.52
|0.31
|0.25
|Interest
|0.05
|0.03
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.57
|0.27
|0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.57
|0.27
|0.16
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.57
|0.27
|0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.57
|0.27
|0.16
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.57
|0.27
|0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|5.91
|5.91
|5.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.66
|0.47
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-2.66
|0.47
|0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.66
|0.47
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-2.66
|0.47
|0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited