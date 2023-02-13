Jetking Info Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.68 crore, up 21.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.68 crore in December 2022 up 21.74% from Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2022 down 1069.54% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2022 down 227.63% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

Jetking Info shares closed at 38.60 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.75% returns over the last 6 months and -17.08% over the last 12 months.