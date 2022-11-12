English
    Jeevan Scient Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.97 crore, down 50.41% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jeevan Scientific Technology are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.97 crore in September 2022 down 50.41% from Rs. 16.08 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2022 down 134.74% from Rs. 3.43 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 down 101.75% from Rs. 6.28 crore in September 2021.

    Jeevan Scient shares closed at 64.70 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.07% returns over the last 6 months and -43.89% over the last 12 months.

    Jeevan Scientific Technology
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.9710.3316.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.9710.3316.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.580.411.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.551.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.633.023.24
    Depreciation1.261.050.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.175.074.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.680.234.96
    Other Income0.310.210.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.370.455.29
    Interest0.220.270.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.590.175.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.590.175.01
    Tax-0.40-0.211.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.190.383.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.190.383.43
    Equity Share Capital15.3015.3015.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.830.262.24
    Diluted EPS-0.830.252.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.830.262.24
    Diluted EPS-0.830.252.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:27 pm