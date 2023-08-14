Jeevan Scient Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.39 crore, up 0.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.39 crore in June 2023 up 0.59% from Rs. 10.33 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2023 up 52.15% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2023 up 56% from Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2022.

Jeevan Scient EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2022.

Jeevan Scient shares closed at 61.25 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.89% returns over the last 6 months and -12.00% over the last 12 months.