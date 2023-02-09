English
    Jeevan Scient Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.95 crore, down 38.06% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jeevan Scientific Technology are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.95 crore in December 2022 down 38.06% from Rs. 16.07 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 98.57% from Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2022 down 73.87% from Rs. 6.66 crore in December 2021.

    Jeevan Scientific Technology
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.957.9716.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.957.9716.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.730.580.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----1.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.013.633.17
    Depreciation1.341.260.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.764.174.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.12-1.685.29
    Other Income0.280.310.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.40-1.375.68
    Interest0.210.220.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.19-1.595.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.19-1.595.46
    Tax0.14-0.401.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.05-1.193.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.05-1.193.81
    Equity Share Capital15.3015.3015.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.04-0.832.50
    Diluted EPS0.04-0.832.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.04-0.832.50
    Diluted EPS0.04-0.832.50
    Public Share Holding
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited