Jeevan Scient Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.95 crore, down 38.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.95 crore in December 2022 down 38.06% from Rs. 16.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 98.57% from Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2022 down 73.87% from Rs. 6.66 crore in December 2021.

Jeevan Scient EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.50 in December 2021.

Read More

Jeevan Scient shares closed at 54.05 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.60% returns over the last 6 months and -72.61% over the last 12 months.