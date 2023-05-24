Jayshree Tea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 142.22 crore, up 7.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayshree Tea and Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 142.22 crore in March 2023 up 7.53% from Rs. 132.26 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.53 crore in March 2023 up 77.84% from Rs. 43.01 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.86 crore in March 2023 up 0.33% from Rs. 39.99 crore in March 2022.
|Jayshree Tea shares closed at 89.38 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.72% returns over the last 6 months and -13.89% over the last 12 months.
|Jayshree Tea and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|142.22
|262.75
|132.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|142.22
|262.75
|132.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|131.93
|123.41
|61.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.84
|23.82
|4.91
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-49.18
|-13.35
|25.16
|Power & Fuel
|5.19
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|61.63
|70.46
|57.04
|Depreciation
|5.54
|5.09
|5.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.68
|56.26
|48.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-52.41
|-2.94
|-70.65
|Other Income
|7.01
|2.84
|25.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-45.40
|-0.10
|-45.36
|Interest
|8.87
|9.14
|9.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-54.27
|-9.24
|-54.66
|Exceptional Items
|46.72
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.55
|-9.24
|-54.66
|Tax
|1.98
|--
|-11.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.53
|-9.24
|-43.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.53
|-9.24
|-43.01
|Equity Share Capital
|14.44
|14.44
|14.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.30
|-3.20
|-14.89
|Diluted EPS
|-3.30
|-3.20
|-14.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.30
|-3.20
|-14.89
|Diluted EPS
|-3.30
|-3.20
|-14.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited