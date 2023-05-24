Jayshree Tea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 142.22 crore, up 7.53% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 142.22 262.75 132.26 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 142.22 262.75 132.26 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 131.93 123.41 61.81 Purchase of Traded Goods 4.84 23.82 4.91 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -49.18 -13.35 25.16 Power & Fuel 5.19 -- -- Employees Cost 61.63 70.46 57.04 Depreciation 5.54 5.09 5.37 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 34.68 56.26 48.62 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -52.41 -2.94 -70.65 Other Income 7.01 2.84 25.29 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -45.40 -0.10 -45.36 Interest 8.87 9.14 9.30 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -54.27 -9.24 -54.66 Exceptional Items 46.72 -- -- P/L Before Tax -7.55 -9.24 -54.66 Tax 1.98 -- -11.65 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.53 -9.24 -43.01 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.53 -9.24 -43.01 Equity Share Capital 14.44 14.44 14.44 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.30 -3.20 -14.89 Diluted EPS -3.30 -3.20 -14.89 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.30 -3.20 -14.89 Diluted EPS -3.30 -3.20 -14.89 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited