    Jayshree Tea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 142.22 crore, up 7.53% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayshree Tea and Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 142.22 crore in March 2023 up 7.53% from Rs. 132.26 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.53 crore in March 2023 up 77.84% from Rs. 43.01 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.86 crore in March 2023 up 0.33% from Rs. 39.99 crore in March 2022.Jayshree Tea shares closed at 89.38 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.72% returns over the last 6 months and -13.89% over the last 12 months.
    Jayshree Tea and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations142.22262.75132.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations142.22262.75132.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials131.93123.4161.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.8423.824.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-49.18-13.3525.16
    Power & Fuel5.19----
    Employees Cost61.6370.4657.04
    Depreciation5.545.095.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.6856.2648.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-52.41-2.94-70.65
    Other Income7.012.8425.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-45.40-0.10-45.36
    Interest8.879.149.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-54.27-9.24-54.66
    Exceptional Items46.72----
    P/L Before Tax-7.55-9.24-54.66
    Tax1.98---11.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.53-9.24-43.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.53-9.24-43.01
    Equity Share Capital14.4414.4414.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.30-3.20-14.89
    Diluted EPS-3.30-3.20-14.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.30-3.20-14.89
    Diluted EPS-3.30-3.20-14.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
