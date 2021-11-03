Jai Corp Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 186.40 crore, up 57.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 186.40 crore in September 2021 up 57.69% from Rs. 118.21 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.32 crore in September 2021 up 35.73% from Rs. 10.55 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.82 crore in September 2021 down 0.82% from Rs. 22.00 crore in September 2020.

Jai Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.60 in September 2020.

Jai Corp shares closed at 126.05 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.59% returns over the last 6 months and 54.57% over the last 12 months.