    Jai Corp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 113.54 crore, down 41.23% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jai Corp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 113.54 crore in June 2023 down 41.23% from Rs. 193.20 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.40 crore in June 2023 down 43.01% from Rs. 14.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.01 crore in June 2023 down 42.31% from Rs. 22.55 crore in June 2022.

    Jai Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.83 in June 2022.

    Jai Corp shares closed at 185.55 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 44.40% returns over the last 6 months and 50.30% over the last 12 months.

    Jai Corp
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations113.54123.60193.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations113.54123.60193.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials68.7988.14117.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.35--15.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.31-3.1616.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.119.3910.23
    Depreciation2.162.122.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.6811.8413.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.1415.2718.48
    Other Income2.714.911.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.8520.1820.30
    Interest0.02----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.8320.1820.30
    Exceptional Items---50.78--
    P/L Before Tax10.83-30.6020.30
    Tax2.394.415.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.44-35.0114.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.04-0.05-0.06
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.40-35.0614.74
    Equity Share Capital17.8517.8517.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.470.880.83
    Diluted EPS0.470.880.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.470.880.83
    Diluted EPS0.470.880.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:00 am

