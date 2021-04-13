English
ITC Q4 PAT may dip 1.2% YoY to Rs. 3,751.7 cr: ICICI Direct

Net Sales are expected to increase by 9.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 12,547.5 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

April 13, 2021 / 08:50 PM IST
ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects ITC to report net profit at Rs. 3,751.7 crore down 1.2% year-on-year (up 16.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 4.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,368.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Apr 13, 2021 08:50 pm

