IRB Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 945.94 crore, down 29.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 945.94 crore in June 2023 down 29.46% from Rs. 1,341.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.05 crore in June 2023 down 27.09% from Rs. 150.94 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 231.86 crore in June 2023 down 21.26% from Rs. 294.46 crore in June 2022.

IRB Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.50 in June 2022.

IRB Infra shares closed at 26.45 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.58% returns over the last 6 months and 21.22% over the last 12 months.