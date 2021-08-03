IP Rings Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 62.68 crore, up 525.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.68 crore in June 2021 up 525.32% from Rs. 10.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.05 crore in June 2021 up 178.69% from Rs. 5.14 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.58 crore in June 2021 up 492.54% from Rs. 2.95 crore in June 2020.

IP Rings EPS has increased to Rs. 3.19 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.06 in June 2020.

