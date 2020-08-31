IP Rings Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.02 crore, down 81.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IP Rings are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.02 crore in June 2020 down 81.62% from Rs. 54.55 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.14 crore in June 2020 down 357.86% from Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.95 crore in June 2020 down 140.14% from Rs. 7.35 crore in June 2019.
IP Rings shares closed at 96.94 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)
|IP Rings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.02
|45.12
|54.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.02
|45.12
|54.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.64
|12.98
|16.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.58
|0.01
|1.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.20
|6.61
|7.78
|Depreciation
|2.11
|2.75
|2.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.68
|20.29
|21.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.18
|2.48
|4.52
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.21
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.06
|2.69
|4.71
|Interest
|2.06
|3.83
|2.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.12
|-1.14
|2.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.12
|-1.14
|2.71
|Tax
|-1.98
|-0.26
|0.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.14
|-0.88
|1.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.14
|-0.88
|1.99
|Equity Share Capital
|12.68
|12.68
|12.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.06
|-0.69
|1.57
|Diluted EPS
|-4.06
|-0.69
|1.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.06
|-0.69
|1.57
|Diluted EPS
|-4.06
|-0.69
|1.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 10:11 am