IP Rings Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.02 crore, down 81.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.02 crore in June 2020 down 81.62% from Rs. 54.55 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.14 crore in June 2020 down 357.86% from Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.95 crore in June 2020 down 140.14% from Rs. 7.35 crore in June 2019.

IP Rings shares closed at 96.94 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)