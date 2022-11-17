English
    Ion Exchange Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 417.69 crore, up 14.52% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 11:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ion Exchange (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 417.69 crore in September 2022 up 14.52% from Rs. 364.72 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.05 crore in September 2022 up 13.2% from Rs. 30.08 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.93 crore in September 2022 up 10.75% from Rs. 49.60 crore in September 2021.

    Ion Exchange EPS has increased to Rs. 27.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 24.47 in September 2021.

    Ion Exchange shares closed at 2,490.65 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.21% returns over the last 6 months

    Ion Exchange (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations417.69357.97364.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations417.69357.97364.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials270.38209.38228.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.3815.899.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.272.35-3.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost46.4447.4940.64
    Depreciation6.946.786.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses55.6949.9549.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.1326.1332.98
    Other Income10.8617.889.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.9944.0142.91
    Interest1.601.611.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax46.3942.4041.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax46.3942.4041.03
    Tax12.3411.2810.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.0531.1230.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.0531.1230.08
    Equity Share Capital14.6714.6714.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.7025.3124.47
    Diluted EPS27.7025.3124.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.7025.3124.47
    Diluted EPS27.7025.3124.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

