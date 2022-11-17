Ion Exchange Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 417.69 crore, up 14.52% Y-o-Y
November 17, 2022 / 11:08 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ion Exchange (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 417.69 crore in September 2022 up 14.52% from Rs. 364.72 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.05 crore in September 2022 up 13.2% from Rs. 30.08 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.93 crore in September 2022 up 10.75% from Rs. 49.60 crore in September 2021.
Ion Exchange EPS has increased to Rs. 27.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 24.47 in September 2021.
|Ion Exchange shares closed at 2,490.65 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.21% returns over the last 6 months
|Ion Exchange (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|417.69
|357.97
|364.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|417.69
|357.97
|364.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|270.38
|209.38
|228.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|17.38
|15.89
|9.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-16.27
|2.35
|-3.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|46.44
|47.49
|40.64
|Depreciation
|6.94
|6.78
|6.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|55.69
|49.95
|49.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|37.13
|26.13
|32.98
|Other Income
|10.86
|17.88
|9.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|47.99
|44.01
|42.91
|Interest
|1.60
|1.61
|1.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|46.39
|42.40
|41.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|46.39
|42.40
|41.03
|Tax
|12.34
|11.28
|10.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|34.05
|31.12
|30.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|34.05
|31.12
|30.08
|Equity Share Capital
|14.67
|14.67
|14.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|27.70
|25.31
|24.47
|Diluted EPS
|27.70
|25.31
|24.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|27.70
|25.31
|24.47
|Diluted EPS
|27.70
|25.31
|24.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited