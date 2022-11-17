Ion Exchange Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 417.69 crore, up 14.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 417.69 crore in September 2022 up 14.52% from Rs. 364.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.05 crore in September 2022 up 13.2% from Rs. 30.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.93 crore in September 2022 up 10.75% from Rs. 49.60 crore in September 2021.

Ion Exchange EPS has increased to Rs. 27.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 24.47 in September 2021.