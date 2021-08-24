Integ Fin Serv Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.29 crore, up 2129.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.29 crore in June 2021 up 2129.81% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.59 crore in June 2021 up 309.13% from Rs. 2.19 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.00 crore in June 2021 up 332.56% from Rs. 2.15 crore in June 2020.

Integ Fin Serv EPS has increased to Rs. 8.18 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.65 in June 2020.

Integ Fin Serv shares closed at 66.10 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)