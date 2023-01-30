INOX Leisure Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 515.57 crore, up 73.9% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 515.57 374.12 296.47 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 515.57 374.12 296.47 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 18.29 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 31.61 28.19 23.99 Depreciation 78.65 77.40 73.79 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 313.88 261.08 122.43 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 91.43 7.45 57.97 Other Income 6.25 6.67 4.89 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 97.68 14.12 62.86 Interest 69.06 67.57 64.46 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.62 -53.45 -1.60 Exceptional Items -24.38 -- -- P/L Before Tax 4.24 -53.45 -1.60 Tax 44.65 -13.08 -0.28 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -40.41 -40.37 -1.32 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -40.41 -40.37 -1.32 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -40.41 -40.37 -1.32 Equity Share Capital 122.34 122.23 122.19 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.31 -3.30 -0.11 Diluted EPS -3.31 -3.30 -0.11 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.31 -3.30 -0.11 Diluted EPS -3.31 -3.30 -0.11 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited