English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    INOX Leisure Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 515.57 crore, up 73.9% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 11:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for INOX Leisure are:Net Sales at Rs 515.57 crore in December 2022 up 73.9% from Rs. 296.47 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.41 crore in December 2022 down 2961.36% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.33 crore in December 2022 up 29.04% from Rs. 136.65 crore in December 2021.INOX Leisure shares closed at 503.15 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.56% returns over the last 6 months and 20.70% over the last 12 months.
    INOX Leisure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations515.57374.12296.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations515.57374.12296.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----18.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.6128.1923.99
    Depreciation78.6577.4073.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses313.88261.08122.43
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax91.437.4557.97
    Other Income6.256.674.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax97.6814.1262.86
    Interest69.0667.5764.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.62-53.45-1.60
    Exceptional Items-24.38----
    P/L Before Tax4.24-53.45-1.60
    Tax44.65-13.08-0.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-40.41-40.37-1.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-40.41-40.37-1.32
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-40.41-40.37-1.32
    Equity Share Capital122.34122.23122.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.31-3.30-0.11
    Diluted EPS-3.31-3.30-0.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.31-3.30-0.11
    Diluted EPS-3.31-3.30-0.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited