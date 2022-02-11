Indsoya Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore, down 13.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.62 crore in December 2021 down 13.88% from Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 48.43% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 down 57.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

Indsoya EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.23 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.39 in December 2020.