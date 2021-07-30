MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for the exciting discussion on role of nutrition, protein in working professionals’ quality of life on July 31, 3pm.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Indian Oil Corp quarterly profit jumps three-fold

The state-owned company had reported a net profit of 59.41 billion rupees ($798.92 million) in the quarter ending June 30 compared with 19.11 billion rupees a year ago.

Reuters
July 30, 2021 / 03:43 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOC), the country's top refiner, on Friday reported a three-fold rise in net profit in the June quarter, helped by higher gross refining margins as prices of oil products surged.

The state-owned company had reported a net profit of 59.41 billion rupees ($798.92 million) in the quarter ending June 30 compared with 19.11 billion rupees a year ago.

The company recorded gross refining margins — profit from converting a barrel of oil into refined products — of $6.58 per barrel in the three months to June compared with minus $1.98 per barrel a year earlier.
Reuters
Tags: #Business #Indian Oil Corp Ltd #Results
first published: Jul 30, 2021 03:35 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.