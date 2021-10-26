MARKET NEWS

Indian Energy Exchange: Coal crisis stokes stock run-up

At the current price, the IEX stock offers little margin of safety

Jitendra Kumar Gupta
October 26, 2021 / 11:59 AM IST
Indian Energy Exchange: Coal crisis stokes stock run-up

Representative image

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has been a big beneficiary of the revival in economic activity, and the power sector crisis, triggered by the coal scarcity, has boosted its traded volume and profitability. During the second quarter of the current fiscal, all-India electricity consumption jumped by close to 10 percent on a year-on-year basis to 366 billion units. On the contrary, IEX saw a strong 58 percent YoY growth in traded volumes, led by a higher demand from utilities to...

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers