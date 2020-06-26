Indiabulls Vent Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 136.44 crore, up 72.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.44 crore in March 2020 up 72.39% from Rs. 79.15 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.24 crore in March 2020 up 325.05% from Rs. 28.52 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.43 crore in March 2020 up 145.27% from Rs. 54.81 crore in March 2019.

Indiabulls Vent EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2019.

Indiabulls Vent shares closed at 105.40 on June 25, 2020 (BSE) and has given -43.52% returns over the last 6 months and -60.60% over the last 12 months.