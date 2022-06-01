English
    ILandFS Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.66 crore, up 1617.82% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ILandFS Investment Managers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.66 crore in March 2022 up 1617.82% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.22 crore in March 2022 up 1419.12% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.24 crore in March 2022 up 834.02% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2021.

    ILandFS EPS has increased to Rs. 45.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2021.

    ILandFS shares closed at 7.16 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.82% returns over the last 6 months and 24.31% over the last 12 months.

    ILandFS Investment Managers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.840.960.97
    Other Operating Income15.82----
    Total Income From Operations16.660.960.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.631.691.64
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.803.172.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.22-3.92-3.10
    Other Income--3.821.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.22-0.10-1.96
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.22-0.10-1.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.22-0.10-1.96
    Tax0.00-0.52-0.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.220.42-1.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.220.42-1.08
    Equity Share Capital62.8162.8162.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS45.000.01-0.03
    Diluted EPS45.000.01-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS45.000.01-0.03
    Diluted EPS45.000.01-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2022 11:46 am
