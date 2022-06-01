ILandFS Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.66 crore, up 1617.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.66 crore in March 2022 up 1617.82% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.22 crore in March 2022 up 1419.12% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.24 crore in March 2022 up 834.02% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2021.

ILandFS EPS has increased to Rs. 45.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2021.

ILandFS shares closed at 7.16 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.82% returns over the last 6 months and 24.31% over the last 12 months.