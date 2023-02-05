English
    Earnings

    IFGL Refractory Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 315.97 crore, up 0.75% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFGL Refractories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 315.97 crore in December 2022 up 0.75% from Rs. 313.63 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.79 crore in December 2022 down 16.46% from Rs. 18.90 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.66 crore in December 2022 down 7% from Rs. 39.42 crore in December 2021.

    IFGL Refractories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations315.97343.08313.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations315.97343.08313.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials132.83144.45142.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods40.9928.9925.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.324.88-16.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost50.7247.4043.95
    Depreciation13.3813.2612.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses67.4381.1582.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.9422.9523.29
    Other Income2.342.563.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.2825.5126.90
    Interest1.261.581.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.0223.9325.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.0223.9325.88
    Tax6.234.486.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.7919.4518.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.7919.4518.90
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.7919.4518.90
    Equity Share Capital36.0436.0436.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.385.395.24
    Diluted EPS4.385.395.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.385.395.24
    Diluted EPS4.385.395.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited