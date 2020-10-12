172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|ideas-for-profit-the-six-key-factors-that-will-fuel-minda-corps-long-term-growth-story-5953031.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | The six key factors that will fuel Minda Corp's long-term growth story

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra points out six key factors that make this auto ancillary company a promising long-term buy.

Moneycontrol News

Minda Corp, like any other auto ancillary company, had been facing challenges due to COVID-19 led disruption. This was evident in the last quarter numbers where the topline and operating profitability saw a sharp decline.

However, the company is a beneficiary of V-Shaped recovery in two-wheeler (2W) and passenger car (PV) segments and BSVI emission norms.

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra points out six key factors that make this auto ancillary company a promising long-term buy.

First Published on Oct 12, 2020 04:16 pm

