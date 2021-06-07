MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO

business

Ideas For Profit | Nazara Technologies: Promising investment bet for long-term

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies ended FY21 on a strong note. The gaming company seems to have a high valuation based on historical parameters, but the company looks attractive both from a macro and micro perspective. Valuations are undeniably expensive, but investors should view the business in the context of its addressable market size and long term structural industry tailwinds. The business presents long-term investors (with at least 5 years’ time horizon) an attractive opportunity to invest in a company with strong prospects.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Ideas for Profit

Watch More →

A breakdown of news from business, economy and policy

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey