business Ideas For Profit | Nazara Technologies: Promising investment bet for long-term Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies ended FY21 on a strong note. The gaming company seems to have a high valuation based on historical parameters, but the company looks attractive both from a macro and micro perspective. Valuations are undeniably expensive, but investors should view the business in the context of its addressable market size and long term structural industry tailwinds. The business presents long-term investors (with at least 5 years’ time horizon) an attractive opportunity to invest in a company with strong prospects.