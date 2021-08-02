business Ideas For Profit | Marico Marico’s June quarter results were in line with expectations. Management believes gross margins have bottomed out in Q1FY22 and are likely to recover from September 2021 quarter. We are factoring in a revenue growth of 15% for FY22 and 12% for FY23. Based on our projections, Marico is trading at a P/E multiple of 55x/47x FY22E and FY23E respectively as against the last 10-year average valuation of around 36x. Investors with a long-term view can accumulate this stock and add on declines. Here’s why