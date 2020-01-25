App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2020 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Bank Q3 | NPA declines, NII beats estimates; 5 key takeaways

Net profit increased significantly to Rs 4,146.46 crore, while NII grew by 24.3 percent to Rs 8,545.32 crore, YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
ICICI Bank has posted healthy year-on-year (YoY) growth in Q3FY20 profit, on the back of lower provisions and recoveries from non-performing loans (NPLs).

Net profit increased significantly to Rs 4,146.46 crore, while NII grew by 24.3 percent to Rs 8,545.32 crore, YoY.

Here are the 5 key takeaways for ICICI Bank's Q3Y20 numbers:

Massive jump in PAT

The bank has reported a healthy 158.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Q3FY20 with net profit at Rs 4,146.46 crore from Rs 1,604.91 crore in the same period last year.

NII above estimates

Against CNBC-TV18 estimates of Rs 8,522.3 crore, the net interest income (NII) of the bank increased by 24 percent to Rs 8,545 crore in Q3FY20 from Rs 6,875 crore in Q3FY19.

Provisions

The Provisions (excluding taxes) declined by 51 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,083 crore in Q3FY20 versus Rs 4,244 crore in Q3FY19.

NPA

The net non-performing asset (NPA) ratio decreased from 2.58% at December 31, 2018 to 1.49% at December 31, 2019.

Recoveries, upgrades and other deletions, excluding write offs were Rs 4,088 crore (USD 573 million) in Q32020.

Loan growth

The bank domestic loan growth stood at 16% year-on-year driven by retail loans, which grew by 19%, and performing domestic corporate portfolio grew by 12% year-on-year.

First Published on Jan 25, 2020 04:53 pm

tags #Results

