Kotak Bank Q1 Results LIVE: Stellar yearly net profit on the cards; margins may hit sequential results

July 22, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Nuvama Institutional Equities says, “We expect Kotak's NIM to decline 12 bps QoQ, lower than the decline for ICICI Bank because of improving loan mix. However, from Q2, Kotak's NIM decline could accelerate due to the newly launched sweep deposit scheme.”

“Based on RBI data up to May 2023, loan growth has been driven by unsecured loans including credit cards, and trade while growth in NBFCs and housing has moderated,” it added.