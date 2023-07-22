Kotak Bank Q1 Results LIVE: Stellar yearly net profit on the cards; margins may hit sequential results

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares ended 0.56 percent up at Rs 1,968.35 on July 21 despite an across-the-board sell-off in the market. The shares are up nearly 8 percent on YTD basis.
Kotak Mahindra Bank is expected to report a stellar 53 percent YoY growth in net profit for the first quarter of this fiscal year amid healthy disbursals, though sequentially there could be a contraction amid pressure on the margins front, analysts said. Kotak Mahindra Bank had logged a standalone net profit of Rs 2,071.15 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal.
Nuvama Institutional Equities says, “We expect Kotak's NIM to decline 12 bps QoQ, lower than the decline for ICICI Bank because of improving loan mix. However, from Q2, Kotak's NIM decline could accelerate due to the newly launched sweep deposit scheme.”
“Based on RBI data up to May 2023, loan growth has been driven by unsecured loans including credit cards, and trade while growth in NBFCs and housing has moderated,” it added.
Brokerage firm Ashika says, “PAT is expected to grow…led by healthy advances growth across most segments and re-pricing of asset book. The growth is also expected to be driven by unsecured segment with very strong growth in personal loans and credit card segment." “With the utilization of provisioning buffer, we expect it to come to a normalized level,” it added.
Kotak Mahindra Bank’s net interest margin (NIM) – a key measure of profitability – stood at 5.75 percent at the end of March 2023.
Analysts expect its net interest income (NII) — the difference between interest earned and interest paid – to climb 29 percent YoY to Rs 6,057 crore, compared to Rs 4,697 crore in Q1 FY23.
The private sector lender is likely to post a net profit of Rs 3,182 crore, representing a 53 percent jump YoY, as per the average of a poll of estimates of brokerages. However, when compared sequentially, the bank's Q1 FY24 net profit is projected to contract 9 percent from Rs 3,495.59 crore in Q4 FY23.
The private sector lender is likely to post a net profit of Rs 3,182 crore, representing a 53 percent jump YoY, as per the average of a poll of estimates of brokerages. However, when compared sequentially, the bank’s Q1 FY24 net profit is projected to contract 9 percent from Rs 3,495.59 crore in Q4 FY23.
India's second-largest private bank is set to report its Q1FY24 numbers today. A quick look at the preview, here
The shares of the lender have rallied 13.4 percent thus far in financial year 2023-24 (FY24), as against 15 percent rise in the benchmark Nifty50 index and 13.7 percent gain in the Nifty Bank index.
Analysts estimate net interest margin (NIM) to dip 10 basis points sequentially to 4.8 percent from 4.9 percent. In the corresponding quarter of the previous year, NIM stood at four percent.
Net interest income (NII) is also expected to stay muted quarter-on-quarter. Brokerages forecast a drop of up to two percent to Rs 17,571 crore.
"We expect provisions at Rs 1,701 crore, and expect to see lower recovery/upgrades hereon. We are building slippages of 2.5 percent (around Rs 6,500 crore) as Q1FY24 slippages could be higher from the agriculture portfolio. The key concern would be the reversal of net interest margin (NIM) as cost of funds is starting to move up sharply for the sector, especially with slower current account-savings account (CASA) growth."
Kotak Institutional Equities pegs provisionsat Rs 1,700.8 crore, up five percent QoQ (from Rs 1,619.8 crore) and 49 percent YoY (from Rs 1,143.8 crore).
