HUL Q4 results | Profit rises 8.6% YoY to Rs 2,327 cr, revenue grows to Rs 13,462 cr

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on April 27 declared an 8.6 percent rise in standalone post-tax profit at Rs 2,327 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 2,143 crore recorded a year ago.

On a sequential basis, the net profit has risen by 3.7 percent compared to the profit of Rs 2,243 achieved in the December 2021 quarter.

The standalone Q4 revenues for HUL came in at Rs 13,462 crore, an increase of 11 percent on Rs 12,132 crore reported in the previous corresponding quarter. On a sequential basis, the revenues increased 2.8 percent over Rs 13,092 crore registered in the October–December period.

For the full-year period from April 2021 to March 2022, the profit has risen by 10.9 percent to Rs 8,818 crore from Rs 7,954 crore in the previous financial year.

The revenues for the full year have increased 11.3 percent to Rs 51,193 crore compared to Rs 45,996 crore for FY21.

The performance during the quarter was impacted by the decline in rural and urban demand because of inflationary pressures, which were made worse by the Ukraine crisis, while price hikes taken by the company to offset the input costs have resulted in a demand slump.

The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 19 per share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022 on equity shares of Rs 1 each. The Company had earlier paid an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share on November 12, 2021. The total dividend for the full-year period amounts to Rs 34 per equity share of face value of Rs 1.

The HUL stock closed Rs 7.85 lower at Rs 2,140.5 on April 27 at the National Stock Exchange. It has lost 11.4 percent over the past one year and has generated results of 7.9 percent during the past one month.

(This is a developing story. Please come back for more details)





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes