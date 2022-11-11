English
    HPL Electric & Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 302.28 crore, up 8.04% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 07:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HPL Electric & Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 302.28 crore in September 2022 up 8.04% from Rs. 279.79 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.27 crore in September 2022 up 26.15% from Rs. 4.97 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.57 crore in September 2022 up 15.03% from Rs. 33.53 crore in September 2021.

    HPL Electric & EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.77 in September 2021.

    HPL Electric & shares closed at 102.75 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 76.24% returns over the last 6 months and 52.56% over the last 12 months.

    HPL Electric & Power
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations302.28295.59279.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations302.28295.59279.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials190.82200.49174.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.40-4.1010.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.4034.0431.47
    Depreciation10.2311.4111.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.7927.5230.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.6326.2320.46
    Other Income0.710.991.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.3427.2221.62
    Interest18.6417.5316.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.709.694.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.709.694.87
    Tax3.423.37-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.286.324.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.286.324.90
    Minority Interest-0.01-0.020.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.276.304.97
    Equity Share Capital64.3064.3064.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.970.980.77
    Diluted EPS0.970.980.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.970.980.77
    Diluted EPS0.970.980.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 07:10 pm