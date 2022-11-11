HPL Electric & Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 302.28 crore, up 8.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 302.28 crore in September 2022 up 8.04% from Rs. 279.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.27 crore in September 2022 up 26.15% from Rs. 4.97 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.57 crore in September 2022 up 15.03% from Rs. 33.53 crore in September 2021.

HPL Electric & EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.77 in September 2021.

HPL Electric & shares closed at 102.75 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 76.24% returns over the last 6 months and 52.56% over the last 12 months.