HPL Electric & Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 302.28 crore, up 8.04% Y-o-Y
November 11, 2022 / 07:40 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HPL Electric & Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 302.28 crore in September 2022 up 8.04% from Rs. 279.79 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.27 crore in September 2022 up 26.15% from Rs. 4.97 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.57 crore in September 2022 up 15.03% from Rs. 33.53 crore in September 2021.
HPL Electric & EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.77 in September 2021.
HPL Electric & shares closed at 102.75 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 76.24% returns over the last 6 months and 52.56% over the last 12 months.
|HPL Electric & Power
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|302.28
|295.59
|279.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|302.28
|295.59
|279.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|190.82
|200.49
|174.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.40
|-4.10
|10.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|35.40
|34.04
|31.47
|Depreciation
|10.23
|11.41
|11.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.79
|27.52
|30.71
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.63
|26.23
|20.46
|Other Income
|0.71
|0.99
|1.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|28.34
|27.22
|21.62
|Interest
|18.64
|17.53
|16.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.70
|9.69
|4.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.70
|9.69
|4.87
|Tax
|3.42
|3.37
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.28
|6.32
|4.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.28
|6.32
|4.90
|Minority Interest
|-0.01
|-0.02
|0.07
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6.27
|6.30
|4.97
|Equity Share Capital
|64.30
|64.30
|64.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.97
|0.98
|0.77
|Diluted EPS
|0.97
|0.98
|0.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.97
|0.98
|0.77
|Diluted EPS
|0.97
|0.98
|0.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited