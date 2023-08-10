HPL Electric & Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 320.74 crore, up 8.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 320.74 crore in June 2023 up 8.51% from Rs. 295.59 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.94 crore in June 2023 up 10.15% from Rs. 6.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.99 crore in June 2023 up 6.11% from Rs. 38.63 crore in June 2022.

HPL Electric & EPS has increased to Rs. 1.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.98 in June 2022.

HPL Electric & shares closed at 215.10 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 131.17% returns over the last 6 months and 237.41% over the last 12 months.