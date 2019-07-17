HPCL Q1 PAT may dip 59.2% YoY to Rs. 701.5 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels sector. The brokerage house expects HPCL to report net profit at Rs. 701.5 crore down 59.2% year-on-year (down 76.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 4.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 64,624.1 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 50.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 69.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,573.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.