    Honeywell Autom Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,017.49 crore, up 18.32% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Honeywell Automation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,017.49 crore in December 2022 up 18.32% from Rs. 859.95 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.07 crore in December 2022 up 18.21% from Rs. 89.73 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.88 crore in December 2022 up 15.86% from Rs. 136.27 crore in December 2021.

    Honeywell Automation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,017.49794.25859.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,017.49794.25859.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials491.64316.65406.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods105.3373.5477.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.8013.856.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost150.97161.43140.58
    Depreciation13.1412.7913.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses131.31101.04107.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax117.30114.95108.34
    Other Income27.4444.8814.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax144.74159.83122.68
    Interest1.031.181.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax143.71158.65121.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax143.71158.65121.60
    Tax37.6440.7131.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities106.07117.9489.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period106.07117.9489.73
    Equity Share Capital8.848.848.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS119.97133.39101.49
    Diluted EPS119.97133.39101.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS119.97133.39101.49
    Diluted EPS119.97133.39101.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited