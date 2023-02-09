Honeywell Autom Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,017.49 crore, up 18.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,017.49 crore in December 2022 up 18.32% from Rs. 859.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.07 crore in December 2022 up 18.21% from Rs. 89.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.88 crore in December 2022 up 15.86% from Rs. 136.27 crore in December 2021.

Honeywell Autom EPS has increased to Rs. 119.97 in December 2022 from Rs. 101.49 in December 2021.

Honeywell Autom shares closed at 39,065.85 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.60% returns over the last 6 months and -13.17% over the last 12 months.