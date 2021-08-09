MARKET NEWS

English
Hold Sonata Software: target of Rs 915: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Sonata Software with a target price of Rs 915 in its research report dated August 05, 2021.

Broker Research
August 09, 2021 / 11:37 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Sonata Software


Sonata Software (Sonata) offers IT services (30%) and product licensing & deployment (70%). The company provides IT services to travel, retail, agri & commodities, manufacturing and software vendors Net debt free and healthy double digit return ratio (with RoCE of >30%)


Outlook


However, we downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD We value Sonata at Rs 915 i.e. 21x P/E on FY23E EPS


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sonata Software
first published: Aug 9, 2021 11:37 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.