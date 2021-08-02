MARKET NEWS

Hold Mahindra Finance; target of Rs 150: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Mahindra Finance with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated July 27, 2021.

August 02, 2021 / 10:59 AM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Mahindra Finance


MMFS reported a net loss of Rs1.53bn in Q1FY22 (Emkay estimate: Rs2.4bn profit) due to weak growth momentum and a surge in provisions. MMFS increased provisions by 234.5% yoy/218.1% qoq to Rs28.2bn amid deteriorating asset quality. Management made an additional overlay of Rs3.9bn, resulting in a total management overlay of Rs27.1bn. Disbursements remained weak at Rs38.7bn (+42% yoy, -35% qoq). AUM declined ~3.3% qoq (-3% yoy) to Rs789.6bn. Demand remains weak across segments, but management is optimistic about growth in H2FY22 with the normalization in activities. However, any signs of the third Covid wave could weigh on growth. GNPA increased to ~15.5%, mainly contributed by cab aggregators, buses, and MHCV portfolios. The trend in recoveries has been improving since Jun’21 and management remains confident of recoveries and provision reversals by Q4FY21. However, considering past experiences and current restructured book (~2.8% of AUM), we remain cautious.



Outlook


We trim FY23E/24E earnings by ~3%/3.8% and roll forward to Sep’22 to arrive at a TP of Rs150 (Rs158 earlier), corresponding to ~1.1x Sep’23E Book. Maintain Hold and EW in EAP. We see a limited downside hereon, considering favorable risk-reward. However, we expect MMFS to continue to underperform other vehicle financiers.



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Mahindra Finance #Recommendations
first published: Aug 2, 2021 10:59 am

